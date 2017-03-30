Tax time means scam time, so look out

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This is the season for taxes and for tax scams. The IRS is out with some new warnings about scams targeting taxpayers and tax preparers.

The Internal Revenue Service wants your money this tax season, of course, but so do scam artists. Some of them are pretending to be the IRS. The IRS is out with a warning about some aggressive scammers, sometimes targeting immigrants. John Kordiak of Jackson Hewitt Tax Service is hearing about them from his clients.

“Telephone calls demanding money be paid right away or the police were going to come and arrest them,” Kordiak said. “That doesn’t happen that’s not the way the IRS works.”

He says the IRS works slowly and it does its work through the mail.

“Rule number one is the IRS won’t call you,” said Kordiak. “They never demand payment. If you get a phone call from someone who says that you have to pay me money right now, hang up the phone immediately.”

Other scams involve emails. They may not ask for money, but for information. The email will claim to be from the IRS, looking to confirm personal information, even personal identification numbers. The real IRS does not do that. There are also scams that target the tax preparers. The crooks will claim to be a client, looking to change the account to which their refund should be sent. Experts like Kordiak are not going to fall for that.

“We can’t do that, number one, and all of our people are trained not to give out information unless you know that it’s the taxpayer,” Kordiak said.

Another scam from the IRS list: Someone calls you up pretending to be a part of a group that helps the victims of scams. They say they want to help you because they heard you got scammed. Then they ask for your information. So it’s scammers pretending to help you deal with a scam. The bottom line is, don’t give that sensitive information to anyone.

For more information on the latest IRS scams, check the latest consumer alerts at the IRS website.