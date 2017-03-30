Tillerson says US, Turkey face ‘difficult options’ for Syria

Rex Tillerson, Recep Tayyip Erdogan
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, left, poses with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the start of their meeting in Ankara, Turkey, Thursday, March 30, 2017. Tillerson met Turkish leaders on Thursday, a day after Turkey said it has ended a military operation in northern Syria amid differences with the United States over how to fight the Islamic State group there. (Presidential Press Service/Pool Photo via AP)

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the United States and Turkey must make “difficult decisions” about how to fight the Islamic State group in Syria.

Tillerson is speaking in Ankara after meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (MEHV’-loot chah-voo-SHOH’-loo). The two countries have been at odds over whether to include Kurdish forces that Turkey considers terrorists in the fight against IS extremists in Raqqa, Syria.

Tillerson says he and Turkish leaders are exploring “a number of options and alternatives” for liberating Raqqa. But he’s suggesting no agreement has been reached. Tillerson says the two countries have to continue discussing the way forward and that the options are difficult.

Cavusoglu says through a translator that U.S. support for Kurdish forces in Syria has saddened Turkey and affected the U.S.-Turkish relationship.

