Timeline of Friday/Saturday Wintry Mess

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone:

A storm arriving after midnight tonight will last into midday on Saturday bringing with it mainly cold rain but there is potential for wintry precipitation. The best chance of wet snow and sleet is inland in the higher elevations. Any snow is unlikely to stick to pavement given the high sun angle at this time of the year, but it’s not impossible.

Let’s go over the timeline for this event:

Cold rain/sleet/snow mix moves into the state after midnight. Very light at the start during the AM commute.

This is a very tough forecast but the shoreline will likely start as a cold rain with a few sleet pellets mixed in. No travel issues are expected tomorrow morning but we can’t rule out a couple slick spots, especially over bridges and less traveled roads the further inland you go.

You will see more sleet mixed in with the cold rain and the higher elevations may even see some very wet snow with temperatures in the low 30s. Not a bad idea to give yourself a few extra minutes for a slower commute in the AM.

The radar will start to fill in during the afternoon with a very cold rain expected. Temperatures will only be in the 30s and with a gusty wind too. The winds will make it feel like the 20s at times.

It will be very raw and nasty out all afternoon. The afternoon features moderate to heavy cold rain at times along the shoreline and rain/sleet and even some snow mix in interior CT, especially higher elevations.

Minor sleet/snow accumulation is expected on grassy and secondary surfaces. Roads will not be impacted during the afternoon.

During the evening the rain will get heavier.

We’re expecting a slow PM commute with heavy rain, sleet and even some snow in the higher elevations towns.

We’re not expecting widespread road issues though. But still not a bad idea to plan on giving yourself extra time if you have somewhere to be.

The cold rain and sleet with some snow mixed in will continue during the overnight hours Friday into Saturday morning.

Winds will be gusting to 45 MPH at times.

If you’re traveling overnight, there may be a couple spots that are slippery in interior Connecticut but if you live along the shoreline, we’re not expecting any travel issues.

The rain/sleet/snow mix departs by midday on Saturday.

A very long duration storm with over 24 hours of precipitation.

When all is said and done. Many locations will see 1″-2″ of rain. This will be very beneficial for the rain deficit.

Areas highlighted in the orange coloring below may see 1″-3″ of sleet accumulation on secondary and grassy surfaces.

If you live in higher elevation towns in far northern CT, there may be a couple inches of snow accumulation on the grass as well.

This is a very changeable forecast, keep it here with WTNH and Stormteam8 with the latest

Thanks for reading!

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone