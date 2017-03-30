Tractor trailer crash closes part of Route 9 south in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A portion of Route 9 southbound is closed in Middletown due to an accident involving two tractor trailers Thursday morning.

The Department of Transportation reports that Route 9 southbound is congested between exits 20N and 16 because the left and center lanes are closed. This is due to an accident involving two tractor trailers that happened between exits 19 and 16 that was reported around 7:38 a.m.

Accident in #MIDDLETOWN Tractor Trailer Accident (TT Vs TT) on RT9 Southbound between Exits 19 and 16. The center lane is closed. — Teresa Dufour (@teresadu4) March 30, 2017

State police are investigating the crash. There is no word on any injuries or the cause of the crash at this time.

It is unknown when the accident is expected to clear.