Trove of Susan B. Anthony letters lands at New York college

Susan B. Anthony's grave, shown in a 2005 file photo, sits inside Mt. Hope Cemetery in Rochester, New York. Anthony is being remembered this week for her work to fight for women's rights as we head toward a potentially historic election where Hillary Clinton could become the first female president of the United States. (Liz Lawley/Flickr Commons/CC BY-SA 2.0)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A college in Susan B. Anthony‘s western New York hometown has acquired a trove of 19th-century letters she wrote to a fellow leader in the women’s rights movement.

The University of Rochester says the collection originally owned by Isabella Beecher Hooker includes dozens of letters from fellow suffragists Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton. The collection is now housed in the university’s Department of Rare Books, Special Collections and Preservation.

The letters were written between 1869 and 1880 to Hooker, a member of a prominent Connecticut family.

The letters were found last year in a wooden box stored at the Bloomfield, Connecticut, home of George and Libbie Merrow. The letters were passed down through the family of George Merrow, whose grandfather owned the former Hooker house in Hartford.

