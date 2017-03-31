3 charged in connection with I-85 fire in Atlanta

By Published: Updated:
In this aerial image made from a video provided by WSB-TV, a large fire that caused an overpass on Interstate 85 to collapse burns in Atlanta, Thursday, March 30, 2017. Witnesses say troopers were telling cars to turn around on the bridge because they were concerned about its integrity. Minutes later, the bridge collapsed. (WSB-TV via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT, ATLANTA TV OUT

ATLANTA (WSB/WTNH) – Three people are in custody in connection with a fire on I-85 that caused a bridge to collapse, according to the state fire marshal’s office.

Basil Eleby has been charged with first degree criminal damage to property and two others have been charged with criminal trespass.

On Thursday evening, an elevated section of northbound Interstate 85 in Atlanta collapsed. Officials say it can take anywhere from several weeks to several months to repair the damage.

