3 charged in connection with I-85 fire in Atlanta

ATLANTA (WSB/WTNH) – Three people are in custody in connection with a fire on I-85 that caused a bridge to collapse, according to the state fire marshal’s office.

Basil Eleby has been charged with first degree criminal damage to property and two others have been charged with criminal trespass.

*Update* Atlanta Fire Investigators detained 3 ppl in connection w/ I-85 Fire. 1 remains in custody with charges directly related to fire… — Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) April 1, 2017

On Thursday evening, an elevated section of northbound Interstate 85 in Atlanta collapsed. Officials say it can take anywhere from several weeks to several months to repair the damage.