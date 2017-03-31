5 people injured in school bus crash in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Five people were injured after a crash involving a school bus in North Haven late Friday morning.

At approximately 10:00 a.m., the North Haven Fire Department responded to a report of a crash on I-91 northbound near exit 11.

Once firefighters and police arrived, they learned that a 45-year-old man from Ledyard had rear-ended a school bus while he was driving his Ford F-150 pickup truck. The bus was stopped at the end of the exit 11 ramp.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken by ambulance to Yale-New Haven Hospital with injuries, however, officials do not believe the injuries are life-threatening.

At the time of the crash, 29 middle school and high school students were on the bus along with three adults. The students were from John S. Martinez School in New Haven and High School in the Community in New Haven. Officials say the bus was heading to Wallingford for a field trip.

According to police, a female in middle school and a male in middle school were taken by ambulance to Yale-New Haven Children’s Hospital. Another male middle school student and another female middle school student were taken by ambulance to Yale-New Haven Hospital, St. Raphael Campus. Officials do not believe any of the injuries are life-threatening.

In addition, two female middle school students were evaluated at the scene by the Yale New Haven Sponsor Hospital Area Response Physicians Team. They were released on the scene.

The bus was not seriously damaged in the accident. A representative from First Student, the bus company for the bus involved in the incident, came to the scene to evaluate the bus. The bus was allowed to continue onward to Wallingford for the field trip with the remaining uninjured students and adults.

The New Haven Board of Education responded to the scene and notified the parents of all students who were on the bus of the accident.

Connecticut State Police are continuing to investigate the accident.

