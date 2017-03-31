6.9 percent of applicants accepted to Yale’s 2017-2018 freshman class

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A record number of applicants applied to Yale University this year; 32,900 to be exact. That’s according to the Yale Daily News.

The university is also offering admission to a record number of incoming freshmen, but that number is still small. Just 2,272 got into Yale, or 6.9 percent of the applicants.

It’s not yet known how many of those will actually attend the Ivy League, but Yale is aiming for a freshman class of about 1,500.

In addition to the 2,272 students who were offered admission, Yale Daily News says another 1,181 were offered spots on the waiting list, but the Admissions Office is still unsure if it will be able to make any offers to those on the waiting list.