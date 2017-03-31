Best deals in the month of April

(WTNH)– We are in the first week of April and that means we are also looking for the best deals in the new month. Here’s what to buy and what not to buy in the month of April.

We can only hope Spring will finally be here for good sometime in April but until then we can still enjoy springtime activities!

Mark your calendar for Tuesday the 4th, it’s Free Cone Day at Ben and Jerry’s from noon to 8 p.m.

Sunday is Free Family Fun Day at the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Animal Embassy will be there and all kinds of activities for kids.

Saturday is for the dogs! There’s a Dog Days event at Bass Pro Shops from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In Manchester, you can join a free healthy recipe club. They’re meeting Monday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the ShopRite there.

Save the date for next Friday and Saturday, there will be a free dental clinic at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven

And if you’re in the Fairfield area and in the Easter spirit, there’s an Easter egg hunt and a chance to meet the Easter bunny on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the South Pine Creek Soccer Field. It’s free but a $1 donation is suggested.

As always make sure to call ahead and make sure your establishment is participating.