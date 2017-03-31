Blumenthal to oppose Gorsuch, agrees to a Senate filibuster

By Published: Updated:
Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 21, 2017, for his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal says he has decided to oppose Judge Neil Gorsuch for the U.S. Supreme Court, vowing to “do anything in my power” to block his nomination.

Appearing at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford, the Democrat said Friday that “anything” includes using the filibuster, if necessary.

A Senate Judiciary Committee member, Blumenthal says Gorsuch “evaded my questions at every turn” about whether he agrees with major court rulings guaranteeing rights to abortion, birth control, same-sex marriage and other issues.

Blumenthal says that shows Gorsuch “will not be a neutral caller of balls and strikes” but rather a “stealth acolyte” of “hard-right groups that supported his nomination” and Republican President Donald Trump’s agenda.

With Blumenthal’s opposition, Democrats are nearing the number of senators needed for a filibuster.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s