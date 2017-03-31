Blumenthal to oppose Gorsuch, agrees to a Senate filibuster

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal says he has decided to oppose Judge Neil Gorsuch for the U.S. Supreme Court, vowing to “do anything in my power” to block his nomination.

Appearing at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford, the Democrat said Friday that “anything” includes using the filibuster, if necessary.

A Senate Judiciary Committee member, Blumenthal says Gorsuch “evaded my questions at every turn” about whether he agrees with major court rulings guaranteeing rights to abortion, birth control, same-sex marriage and other issues.

Blumenthal says that shows Gorsuch “will not be a neutral caller of balls and strikes” but rather a “stealth acolyte” of “hard-right groups that supported his nomination” and Republican President Donald Trump’s agenda.

With Blumenthal’s opposition, Democrats are nearing the number of senators needed for a filibuster.