Car crashes into Wendy’s restaurant in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A vehicle crashed into a Wendy’s restaurant in Milford Friday morning.

The Milford Fire Department tells News 8 that they responded to a report of a vehicle hitting a Wendy’s at 433 Old Gate Lane in the Pilot Travel Center. Police say the driver sustained minor injuries in the crash.

MVA: car into building Wendy’s at the Pilot travel center Old Gate Ln. Wendy’s closed currently. Minor injuries sustained by driver pic.twitter.com/TwWBbvXofl — Milford CT PD (@MilfordCT_PD) March 31, 2017

A portion of the Wendy’s building was damaged in the accident. The restaurant is currently closed.

