Car crashes into Wendy’s restaurant in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A vehicle crashed into a Wendy’s restaurant in Milford Friday morning.

The Milford Fire Department tells News 8 that they responded to a report of a vehicle hitting a Wendy’s at 433 Old Gate Lane in the Pilot Travel Center.  Police say the driver sustained minor injuries in the crash.

A portion of the Wendy’s building was damaged in the accident. The restaurant is currently closed.

News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for more updates.

