Committee makes recommendation for Hartford superintendent

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A search committee has recommended a new superintendent for Hartford Public Schools.

The Board of Education‘s committee on Friday recommended Leslie Torres Rodriguez, who has been serving as acting superintendent since December.

She would replace Beth Schiavino-Narvaez, who left for a job with the Defense Department. Connecticut’s capital city has had a dozen superintendents over the past 25 years.

Torres Rodriguez is a graduate of Hartford Public Schools who served previously as an assistant superintendent. She says education was her way out of poverty and she will work to make sure all schools continue to improve.

The Board of Education is voting on the committee’s recommendation next Tuesday.