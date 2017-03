HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews in Hamden are trying to figure out what sparked up a condo fire.

The Hamden Fire Department responded to 154 Towne House Road Thursday night on report of a condominium unit up in flames.

Crews say no one was home at the time of the fire. The people who live in the unit were away on vacation.

The people in the unit next door were able to get out safely, but their home suffered water damage.

An investigation is now underway to determine the cause of the fire.