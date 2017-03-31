Drug operation busted in Waterford

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Two arrests has been made after an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking at 11 Darling Lane in Waterford.

Christopher O. Dalton, 32, of Waterford and Keith T. Steamer, 28, of Waterford were both arrested. Police found cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, two firearms and money. Dalton was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of LSD, operating a drug factory, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of ​criminal possession of a firearm.

Steamer was charged with possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of LSD, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Steamer is scheduled to appear in court on April 11th. Dalton was held on $50,000 bond pending bail or arraignment.

Anyone with information regarding illegal activity in Waterford is asked to contact the Waterford Police Crime Tips Hotline at (860) 437-8080.