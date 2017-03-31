Drug operation busted in Waterford

By Published:

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Two arrests has been made after an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking at 11 Darling Lane in Waterford.

Christopher O. Dalton, 32, of Waterford and Keith T. Steamer, 28, of Waterford were both arrested. Police found cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, two firearms and money. Dalton was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of LSD, operating a drug factory, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of ​criminal possession of a firearm.

Steamer was charged with possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of LSD, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Steamer is scheduled to appear in court on April 11th. Dalton was held on $50,000 bond pending bail or arraignment.

Anyone with information regarding illegal activity in Waterford is asked to contact the Waterford Police Crime Tips Hotline at (860) 437-8080.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s