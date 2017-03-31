East Haven Fire Chief retires

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The East Haven Fire Chief is hanging up his helmet and retiring. Friday was his last day with the department.

Douglas Jackson has been a firefighter for more than 30 years. He was Chief in East Haven for the last 12. Jackson says firefighting has changed a lot during his career. At first, they most responded to fires only; now medical calls are most of what they do.

Friends and colleagues sent the Chief off Friday. He says he’ll miss them most.

“I have an excellent crew. They’re irreplaceable. I have a great bunch of guys and girls. They’re a fantastic bunch,” said Jackson. “I am very grateful and it’s choking me up. I’m very grateful to East Haven.”

