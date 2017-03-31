House sitter charged with stealing from neighbor

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was charged with larceny after stealing items from a neighbor while they were on vacation.

On Friday morning, South Windsor Police arrested Raquel Poulin, 28, of South Windsor on larceny charges. The charges came from an incident in which Poulin’s neighbor called in missing electronics, collectible coins, and jewelry from her home.

Police say that Poulin was watching the victim’s home and pets while the victim was on vacation. During an investigation, officers recovered the missing items at a pawn shop and in Poulin’s car.

Poulin was arrested today and held on $35,000 bond.