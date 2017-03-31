In the Bender Kitchen: Anna Grass Heirloom Kitchen

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – March 31st is Caesar Chavez day so to celebrate, Anna will be making Huevos Divorciados, “Divorced Eggs.”  A Mexican dish taught to her by a Mexican immigrant.

Anna’s Heirloom Kitchen, her website was created to have a platform to showcase all the recipes Anna has learned.  She has cooked with women from 30 countries and wants to continue until all corners of the globe are covered in her recipe collection!

Huevos Divorciados

2 eggs

2 corn tortillas

½ cup vegetable oil

salsa verde (recipe follows)

salsa rojo (recipe follows)

½ avocado

kosher salt, to taste

fresh ground pepper, to taste

Make both salsas and set aside.

In a small non-stick pan, fry eggs sunny side up.  Cover with a lid for two minutes to set yolks.

In another small pan, heat oil on medium and drop in corn torilla.  Fry on each side for one minute, just to soften. Drain on a paper towel lined dish.  Sprinkle with salt.

To plate, place two corn tortillas with one egg on each. Top one egg with sala rojo and the other with salsa verde.  Garnish with avocado.

Salsa Verde

10 tomatillos

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon ground pepper

1 cup cilantro

1 clove garlic

1 teaspoon vegetable oil

½ small white onion, minced

Remove husks from the tomatillo and boil until soft.  Place in a blender with garlic, salt, pepper and cilantro.

In a sauté pan, heat oil and cook onion until translucent.

Add blended tomatillo mixture to the pan with the onion and cook for 5 to 10 minutes until heated through and combined.

Salsa Rojo

10 small red tomatoes

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon ground pepper

1 clove garlic

1 teaspoon vegetable oil

½ small white onion, minced

Core red tomatoes and place in a blender with salt and pepper.

In a large sauté pan, heat oil and cook onion and garlic until softened and translucent.  Pour in blended tomatoes and cook for ten minutes until heated and combined.

www.annasheirloomkitchen.com Instagram @annafgass

