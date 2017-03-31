Large drone in near-miss with London airliner at 10,000 feet

By Published:

(AP) — A new report says an A320 passenger plane approaching London’s Heathrow Airport just missed colliding with a large drone at 10,000 feet (3,048 meters) last November.

The report by the Airprox Board says the plane had just started its descent on Nov. 11, when both pilots noticed a large gadget with multiple arms and rotors passing below the plane’s right wing.

The pilots exclaimed: “Was that a drone? At 10,000 feet!” The pilot said there was no time to react. The separation between the two craft was 100 feet (30 meters) vertically and 200 meters (656 feet) horizontally.

It was one of four near-misses in the February report, which shares incidents that may compromise air safety in the U.K.

The police were informed but the drone operator could not be traced.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s