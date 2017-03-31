Man arrested for alleged sex assault of two

CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Clinton man turned himself into police after arrest warrants were issued involving the alleged sexual assault of two females.

Adam Phillips, a 24-year-old from Clinton was accused of sexually assaulting a 63-year-old disabled woman in the first case. That incident was reported to have happened in July 2016. In the second case, Phillips was accused of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old female in October 2016.

Clinton Police charged Phillips, also known as Adam Vuitton with sexual assault first-degree in the first case. He had a court set bond of $150,000.

Phillips was charged with sexual assault second-degree, reckless endangerment and delivery of alcohol to a minor in the second case. A court set bond of $125,000 was applied for this case.

Phillips was released after making $225,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Middletown Superior court on April 11, 2017.