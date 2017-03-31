Man convicted of killing girlfriend gets 35 years in prison

Related Coverage Arrest made in West Haven woman’s murder

MILFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for killing his live-in girlfriend last year while their infant son was in the room.

Gerard Crosley, of West Haven, was sentenced Thursday. He pleaded guilty to murder in January to killing 26-year-old Keneata Nicholas.

Prosecutors say the 38-year-old Crosley cut the victim’s throat and stabbed her more than 30 times in February 2016, while their 7-month-old son was present.

The victim’s mother found the body when she showed up at the apartment to take her daughter to work.

Authorities did not disclose a motive.

Police found Crosley at a relative’s Waterbury home. Witnesses said he had blood on his clothes and ear.

