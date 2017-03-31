Norwich Man Arrested on Three Warrants

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH)- Police arrested a Norwich man on a number of warrants from back in 2016. 26-year-old Kwendelle Wiggins was arrested at his Central Ave home on March 30, around 8pm.

Police say before they arrested Wiggins, he threw a large amount of heroin out a window. Police say they were able to seize that heroin, and Wiggins was arrested. Police say Wiggins was taken to the police department without any other incidents. Police say the charges range from 1st degree robbery and assault, breach of peace, and possession of heroin.