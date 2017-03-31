Oxford welcomes men and women of Stihl

OXFORD, Conn (WTNH) — The town of Oxford just got a big new business and a big new taxpayer. Outdoor power tool maker Stihl just moved to town and held an open house Friday morning.

Most companies have a ribbon cutting, but when you’re best known for your chain saws, you cut a big piece of plywood with a battery-powered saw. Stihl just moved its northeast facility from Fairfield County to New Haven County

“We’ve been in Shelton since the late ’90s and the facility was simply too small for us,” explained Steve Meriam, Stihl’s Director of Sales. “We’ve been growing pretty phenomenally and it was time for us to make a move.”

To understand how important the Oxford facility is, you first have to understand how Stihl works. You can’t just walk into a big box store like Home Depot and buy a Stihl product. They are only sold through dealers, who then service the products so the Oxford facility gets together all of the products that then go out to the dealers.

“They would get their product from Oxford, and also the marketing support, spare parts, technical know-how, training, all that type of thing comes from here,” Meriam said.

They have an impressive room full of tools that will be used for training those dealers on the latest products. Room is really what the whole place is all about. Workers have much more room to fill all those orders and get them out. It took months of searching before they found a piece of land they liked, but Oxford is certainly happy to have them.

“A very well-run company, really nice people and they fit in great with Oxford, not to mention the very large taxpayer, which we love to see,” said Oxford First Selectman George Temple.

Don’t feel too bad for Shelton losing Stihl. The head of the Valley Chamber of Commerce said that a heating and air conditioning company is taking over Stihl’s former building there.