Parents of Groton crash victim speak to News 8

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a knock on the door they’ll never forget. Police told Michael and Taeza Pittman what happened to their son Thursday night.

Their 22-year-old son Deion Pittman was killed when Connecticut State Toopers say Valery Labossiere slammed into the car Deion was riding in coming out of a Walmart parking lot on King’s Highway just off I-95 in Groton.

It happened after a police pursuit on the highway. Police say they clocked Labossiere going 97 miles per hour in a pick-up truck that was reported stolen in Vermont. They say he exited the highway, ran a red light and hit two cars. One of them was the car in which Deion was a passenger.

Labossiere was arraigned Friday. Deion’s parents stayed away from the courtroom.

“That’s not really what we’re focusing on today,” Michael said.

“We’re focusing on how he lived,” Taeza said.

They say Deion loved life.

“He was the biggest heart and biggest personality,” Taeza said. “He was active from the moment he was born, dragging us into youth football in 4th grade.”

Deion had plans to become a police officer.

Labossiere is being held on a $400,000 cash bond. Police say they also found a stolen, small caliber Mauser-Werke rifle in his truck.

He faces numerous charges. He’ll be back in court April 24.

Deion’s parents will be holding on to memories and their faith.

“Deion’s in a better place,” Taeza said. “That’s what’s getting me through this. Deion’s not in any pain. Deion’s not suffering. He would want us to be OK today. It doesn’t feel OK.”