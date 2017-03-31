Pet of the Week: Curious George

(WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a friendly Rottweiler mix named Curious George.

Curious George is not only friendly and playful but really sweet! He really responds to sweet talk if you try it!

For more information on Curious George, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

If you’re interested in another animal you saw on News 8’s Pet of the Week, you can take a look here to see if they’ve already been adopted, or if they might still be available.