HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A renewed push by people in our state concerned about playground safety is happening on Friday, March 31st.

A group made up of scientists, doctors and parents are joining the Coalition for a Safe and Healthy Connecticut to call on lawmakers to ban recycled rubber from playgrounds.

They are claiming the surface exposes children to harmful chemicals.

Members of the group will be talking about their complaints at a news conference in Hartford at 11 a.m. Friday morning.