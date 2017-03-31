Police asking for public’s help locating “armed & dangerous” shooting suspect

(WTNH) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding Jermaine Scott, the man who they say shot a woman and her two children in New Britain on Tuesday morning.

New Britain police tell News 8 they believe 36-year-old Jermaine Tywane Scott is in the New Haven area. They are asking for help finding him, but want the public to know that they believe he is armed.

On Tuesday morning, Scott got into an argument with a 12-year-old boy inside of a Newington Avenue home in New Britain. The argument escalated and Scott shot the 12-year-old, a 17-year-old and the children’s mother. All three are expected to be OK.

Police have obtained an arrest warrant for Scott which holds a $1 million bond.

If you have any information that can help police find Jermaine Scott, you are asked to call the New Britain Police Department at (860) 826-3000.