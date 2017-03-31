Police investigate stabbing in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating a stabbing that seriously injured a man just before 1 a.m. on Friday.

Police in Hartford say they were called to the Regency Towers apartments on Willard Street.

A man was stabbed in the area of 34 Willard Street, police say, and he was transported to St. Francis Hospital, blocks away. Dispatchers say he sustained serious injuries.

Officers were on-scene until around 5 a.m., and say that the investigation is ongoing.

