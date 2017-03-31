Police thwart organized theft scheme at Waterbury mall

WATERFORD, Conn. (AP) — Two Rhode Islanders were arrested in Connecticut after police say their organized retail theft scheme was blown when they were caught stealing by surveillance cameras.

The Day of New London reports (http://bit.ly/2nnsnrJ ) 23-year-old Eric Pacheco and 26-year-old Mario Antelo, both of Providence, Rhode Island, are facing multiple charges following their arrest Thursday at the Crystal Mall in Waterford.

Pacheco was charged with interfering with an officer, possession of a shoplifting device and criminal attempt to commit sixth-degree larceny. Antelo was charged with the same offenses as well as organized retail theft, third-degree larceny, fifth-degree larceny and being a fugitive from justice.

Police say the men were captured by surveillance cameras acting in a behavior “consistent with organized retail theft.” They were taken into custody following a short foot pursuit.