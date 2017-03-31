Several guns stolen from Lebanon home

LEBANON, Conn. (WTNH) — Several guns, including two AR-15 rifles and an AK-47 rifle, were stolen from a home in Lebanon, according to authorities.

State police were called to a home on Bush Hill Road Thursday evening when the homeowner realized several of his guns were stolen. They say someone forced their way into the home through a basement window while the homeowner was at work.

Officials say two AR-15 rifles, an AK-47 rifle, an MP5 rifle, two 9 mm pistols, and about 2,000 rounds of ammunition were stolen.