Stamford man accused of violating protective order

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Stamford man is facing charges, accused of violating a protective order.

The victim says she filed a restraining order against Tyler Healy last year. As part of the order, Healy was to have no contact with the victim. But, she claims Healy contacted her sister via Facebook on January 10th of this year. Healy allegedly sent a message trying to convince the sister to contact the victim on his behalf.

Even though Healy did not contact the victim directly his actions are still considered a violation of the restraining order as the order stipulates that Healy is not to contact others (in this case victim’s sister) with whom the contact would be likely to cause annoyance or alarm to the protected person.

A warrant was submitted to Norwalk Court. On March 30, 2017, Healy was arrested by Westport Police and charged with Violation of a Restraining Order with a court date of March 31, 2017. He was released from custody after posting a $2,500 bond.