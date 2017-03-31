State police make drug arrests in Plainfield

By Published:
Jason Andrews and Megan Thompson

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)-  State police have two people in custody facing drug charges following a raid on a motel room in Plainfield Thursday night.

33-year-old Jason Andrews, of Jewett City, and 29-year-old Megan Thompson, of Plainfield, both face charges in the case. State troopers with the Quality of Life Task Force went to the Quality Inn on Lathrop Road after developing information that Thompson, who had six outstanding warrants for her arrest, was hiding out there.

Authorities say they found an ounce of powder cocaine, crack cocaine pre-packaged for sale, a digital scale and $450 in cash in the room where they were staying. Andrews and Thompson both face charges of possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell. Thompson also faces six counts of failure to appear in the second degree.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s