State police make drug arrests in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)- State police have two people in custody facing drug charges following a raid on a motel room in Plainfield Thursday night.

33-year-old Jason Andrews, of Jewett City, and 29-year-old Megan Thompson, of Plainfield, both face charges in the case. State troopers with the Quality of Life Task Force went to the Quality Inn on Lathrop Road after developing information that Thompson, who had six outstanding warrants for her arrest, was hiding out there.

Authorities say they found an ounce of powder cocaine, crack cocaine pre-packaged for sale, a digital scale and $450 in cash in the room where they were staying. Andrews and Thompson both face charges of possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell. Thompson also faces six counts of failure to appear in the second degree.