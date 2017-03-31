Stolen car pursuit leads to deadly crash in Groton

By Published:

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A two car accident Thursday night has left one person dead and criminal charges filed against another after one vehicle refused to stop for police.

According to Groton Police, 27-year-old Valery Labossiere was arrested after a brief pursuit that ended in a deadly car accident. Labossiere was charged with reckless driving, disobeying signal of an officer, engaging police in pursuit, operating a vehicle without a license, and theft of a motor vehicle.

The truck he was driving, upon further investigation, was determined to be stolen out of Vermont on Wednesday, March 29th. A small rifle was also found in the truck and police determined it was stolen as well. He is due in court Friday in New London.

A passenger in the other car, 22-year-old Deion Anthony Pittman, sustained serious injuries in the crash and was transported to Hartford Hospital by a LifeStar helicopter. Pittman succumbed to his injuries overnight.

The State Police, Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad is assigned to investigate the accident.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s