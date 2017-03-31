Stolen car pursuit leads to deadly crash in Groton

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A two car accident Thursday night has left one person dead and criminal charges filed against another after one vehicle refused to stop for police.

According to Groton Police, 27-year-old Valery Labossiere was arrested after a brief pursuit that ended in a deadly car accident. Labossiere was charged with reckless driving, disobeying signal of an officer, engaging police in pursuit, operating a vehicle without a license, and theft of a motor vehicle.

The truck he was driving, upon further investigation, was determined to be stolen out of Vermont on Wednesday, March 29th. A small rifle was also found in the truck and police determined it was stolen as well. He is due in court Friday in New London.

A passenger in the other car, 22-year-old Deion Anthony Pittman, sustained serious injuries in the crash and was transported to Hartford Hospital by a LifeStar helicopter. Pittman succumbed to his injuries overnight.

The State Police, Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad is assigned to investigate the accident.