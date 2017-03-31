Spring Storm has arrived. What to expect today

winter weather warnings key5 Spring Storm has arrived. What to expect today

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone:

Let’s go over the timeline for this event:

mw wx default9 Spring Storm has arrived. What to expect today

  • Cold rain/sleet and even some wet snow moving into the state as of 3 AM
  • The shoreline will likely start as a cold rain with a few sleet pellets mixed in. No widespread travel issues are expected but we can’t rule out a couple slick spots, especially over bridges and less traveled roads the further inland you go.
  • You will see more sleet mixed in with the cold rain in the higher elevation towns. Some light accumulation is expected on grassy surfaces.
  • Not a bad idea to give yourself a few extra minutes for a slower commute in the AM.

key hour by hour precip clouds 4k rpm Spring Storm has arrived. What to expect today

  • The radar will start to fill in during the afternoon with a very cold rain expected. Temperatures will only be in the 30s and with a gusty wind too. The winds will make it feel like the 20s at times.
  • It will be very raw and nasty out all afternoon. The afternoon features moderate to heavy cold rain at times along the shoreline and rain/sleet and even some snow mix in interior CT, especially higher elevations.
  • Minor sleet/snow accumulation is expected on grassy and secondary surfaces. Roads will not be impacted during the afternoon.

key hour by hour precip clouds 4k rpm1 Spring Storm has arrived. What to expect today

  • During the evening the rain will get heavier.
  • We’re expecting a slow PM commute with heavy rain and some sleet.
  • We’re not expecting widespread road issues though. But still not a bad idea to plan on giving yourself extra time if you have somewhere to be.

12km wide4 Spring Storm has arrived. What to expect today

  • The cold rain and sleet with some snow mixed in will continue during the overnight hours Friday into Saturday morning.
  • Winds will be gusting to 45 MPH at times.
  • If you’re traveling overnight, there may be a couple spots that are slippery in interior Connecticut but if you live along the shoreline, we’re not expecting any travel issues.

key dma gfs acc precip1 Spring Storm has arrived. What to expect today

  • The rain/sleet/snow mix departs by midday on Saturday.
  • A very long duration storm with over 24 hours of precipitation.
  • When all is said and done. Many locations will see 1″-2″ of rain with minor sleet accumulation on grassy surfaces. This will be very beneficial for the rain deficit.

sleet forecast1 Spring Storm has arrived. What to expect today

  • Areas highlighted in the orange coloring below will likely see sleet accumulation on secondary and grassy surfaces.
  • If you live in higher elevation towns in far northern CT, there may be a light snow accumulation on the grass as well.
  • Tides will also run higher tonight due to a persistent wind. Check out the map below

Thanks for reading!

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

key dma coastal flood advisory Spring Storm has arrived. What to expect today
Tides will run higher Friday night. If you typically see flooding, good chance you see minor flooding tonight

 

