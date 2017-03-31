Spring Storm has arrived. What to expect today

Let’s go over the timeline for this event:
- Cold rain/sleet and even some wet snow moving into the state as of 3 AM
- The shoreline will likely start as a cold rain with a few sleet pellets mixed in. No widespread travel issues are expected but we can’t rule out a couple slick spots, especially over bridges and less traveled roads the further inland you go.
- You will see more sleet mixed in with the cold rain in the higher elevation towns. Some light accumulation is expected on grassy surfaces.
- Not a bad idea to give yourself a few extra minutes for a slower commute in the AM.
- The radar will start to fill in during the afternoon with a very cold rain expected. Temperatures will only be in the 30s and with a gusty wind too. The winds will make it feel like the 20s at times.
- It will be very raw and nasty out all afternoon. The afternoon features moderate to heavy cold rain at times along the shoreline and rain/sleet and even some snow mix in interior CT, especially higher elevations.
- Minor sleet/snow accumulation is expected on grassy and secondary surfaces. Roads will not be impacted during the afternoon.
- During the evening the rain will get heavier.
- We’re expecting a slow PM commute with heavy rain and some sleet.
- We’re not expecting widespread road issues though. But still not a bad idea to plan on giving yourself extra time if you have somewhere to be.
- The cold rain and sleet with some snow mixed in will continue during the overnight hours Friday into Saturday morning.
- Winds will be gusting to 45 MPH at times.
- If you’re traveling overnight, there may be a couple spots that are slippery in interior Connecticut but if you live along the shoreline, we’re not expecting any travel issues.
- The rain/sleet/snow mix departs by midday on Saturday.
- A very long duration storm with over 24 hours of precipitation.
- When all is said and done. Many locations will see 1″-2″ of rain with minor sleet accumulation on grassy surfaces. This will be very beneficial for the rain deficit.
- Areas highlighted in the orange coloring below will likely see sleet accumulation on secondary and grassy surfaces.
- If you live in higher elevation towns in far northern CT, there may be a light snow accumulation on the grass as well.
- Tides will also run higher tonight due to a persistent wind. Check out the map below
