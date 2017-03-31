Strange man approaches kids in Suffield

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A warning for all parents. Suffield Police say they have gotten two reports of a man in an SUV watching and approaching young kids in the Pine Road and Birch Road areas. Police want parents to talk to their kids about stranger danger and be on the lookout for any odd behavior of unknown people in the area.

Police say the first incident happened on March 20th. A middle school aged girl was walking when police say the male driver of a blue sports utility vehicle or van pulled up beside her trying to talk to her. It happened in the area of Birch Road. The suspect was described as being a white man, 40 years old with no facial hair and black colored hair. The second incident happened on March 29th when a Kia sport utility vehicle, possibly blue or green, parked on Birch Road in front of a home and watched a five-year-old playing in the yard. Both of these reports of the strange man happened between 3-4 p.m.

Since both reports came in, the Suffield Police Department have added additional patrols in the area. Officers are trying to identify the male driver. If you have witnesses a similar type of occurrence, police want to hear from you.

Parents are urged to talk to their kids about stranger danger and offer these safety tips for people of all ages.

* Always be aware of your surroundings, and the people who are around you.

* Avoid walking alone when possible; either walk with someone, or walk in areas where others are near.

* Avoid door-ways, bushes and alleys where someone could hide.

* Stay in well lighted areas.

* Avoid shortcuts through alleys, parks, vacant lots, or other deserted places.

* Walk in the middle of the sidewalk facing traffic.

* Do not respond to conversation from strangers on the street, continue walking.

* Walk confidently, and at a steady pace.

* Make eye contact with people when walking.

* If the driver of a car stops and harasses you, walk in the opposite direction. Run away if need be, making noise yelling loudly.

* NEVER HITCH-HIKE OR ACCEPT RIDES FROM STRANGERS!!

* When you approach your car, check the back seat and under the car.

* Have your keys in your hand. Enter the car, lock the doors, and drive away.

* If you are walking to your car in a parking lot, and anything makes you feel uncomfortable, go back in the store. Get someone to walk with you to your car.

* If you have a cell phone, carry it with you when walking or driving and be prepared to use it to call for help. Know what numbers to call and be prepared to give your exact location to the emergency operator.

* Most of all…TRUST YOUR INSTINCTS. If something doesn’t feel right or seem right, it isn’t.