Stratford student wins national “Doodle 4 Google” contest

Bunnell High School student Sarah Harrison's winning Doodle 4 Google drawing entitled "A Peaceful Future" (Image provided by Bunnell High School)

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut student has won Google‘s national “Doodle 4 Google” art contest; with her artwork displayed on the homepage of Google Friday.

Sarah Harrison, a sophomore at Bunnell High School in Stratford, won the national contest, and her artwork was on the homepage of Google Friday. Harrison’s doodle includes a diverse group of kids all getting along.

Bunnell High School student Sarah Harrison’s winning Doodle 4 Google drawing (Image provided by Bunnell High School)

For the past nine years, Google has run a contest for school-aged kids to create their own artwork to be featured on the search engine’s website. Harrison described her doodle like this:

My future is a world where we can all learn to love each other despite our religion, gender, race, ethnicity, or sexuality. I dream of a future where everyone is safe and accepted wherever they go, whoever they are.”

In a statement reacting to her win, Harrison discussed her inspiration for her artwork.

When I started, I was thinking of how there’s a lot of animosity toward diverse communities of people in the world right now. So I wanted to draw something that I hoped would show that we can all get along well, and that it’s possible for us to be happy with each other.”

As the national winner, Harrison has won a $30,000 scholarship for herself, and a $50,000 prize for Bunnell High School.

