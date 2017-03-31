Teacher raises $80K to buy 650 bikes for entire school class

(AP) — A South Carolina teacher has raised more than $80,000 to buy 650 bicycles for every student in her school.

Katie Blomquist teaches at Pepperhill Elementary in North Charleston. WCIV-TV reports ( http://bit.ly/2nCxNAY ) she began her online fundraising campaign right after Labor Day last year with a goal of raising $65,000. Blomquist says she came up with the idea after a student told her that he wanted a bike, but his family couldn’t afford one.

The idea blossomed into a viral sensation and donors to the effort include major corporations and talk show host Steve Harvey.

Blomquist surprised the kids Thursday morning by unveiling bikes in the school parking lot.

She says the effort has become “more amazing” than she ever dreamed.

