UConn women, local bars prepare for Final Four

By Published:
Connecticut basketball players Katie Lou Samuelson, front left, and Saniya Chong greet fans outside Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Conn., Tuesday, March 28, 2017 as they prepare to board a bus to depart for the Final Four of the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas. UConn's Natalie Butler, rear left, follows. (AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb)

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH)– The UConn women’s basketball team is in Dallas, hopefully getting some rest before Friday night’s big game. It’s the team’s tenth straight trip to the Final Four and plenty of records are being set and broken.

Team records, personal records, all time records, there’s a lot on the line and just two games between the UConn women and another national title.

The players hit the court for some practice Thursday. They are feeling good, feeling relaxed. They told our Sportzedge team in Dallas that they even went line dancing the other night. Most of them have been to the Final Four before, so they know the importance of mixing in some pleasure with the business.

Speaking of business, a big game for UConn means a big night at Chicago Sam’s, the sports bar in Cromwell. It was empty when we stopped by Thursday afternoon, but it will be a much different scene Friday night. We spoke to the manager, who says they already have more than 350 reservations for Friday night. They’ve got 80 TVs in that place, and he says the vast majority of them will all be on the UConn game.

The question is, will the crowd stay until the end, or will this be another game where UConn is up by 20 by the second quarter? They are on a record-setting run of 111 consecutive victories so far. This is their 10th straight Final Four appearance, which ties a record. If they win Friday night and Sunday, it would be their record-breaking 12th national title. But they gotta win Friday night.

They tip off against Mississippi State Friday night at 10 p.m. Yes, it’s Huskies versus Bulldogs. Stanford and South Carolina play at 7:30 p.m. Both games are on ESPN2, in case you’re not heading to Chicago Sam’s.

