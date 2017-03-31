University of New Haven holds Women’s Leadership Conference

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Ann Nyberg is speaking at the University of New Haven‘s Women’s Leadership Conference Friday morning. Maria Hinojosa, host of the Peabody-award winning National Public Radio program, Latino USA, will be the keynote speaker at the University of New Haven’s third annual Women’s Leadership Conference on Friday, March 31.

The conference, titled “Women, Media and the Gender Lens,” will take place on the university’s main campus at 300 Boston Post Road. Other featured speakers include Carolyn Brehm, ’96 MBA, who leads Procter & Gamble’s team of 60 government relations practitioners around the world, and Patricia Russo, executive director of the Women’s Campaign School at Yale University.

The conference, which takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., will focus on how women are depicted by the media.

“Women are often portrayed incorrectly in media, and this perpetuates myths that can hurt their ability to succeed,” said Lourdes Alvarez, dean of the University of New Haven’s College of Arts and Sciences and chair of the conference. “We will spend the day exploring ways to combat these misperceptions.”

The conference will also include a panel called “When Women Speak Up” featuring Ann Nyberg, anchor of the 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts and producer and host of her own program “NYBERG” on WTNH; Phoebe Sweet, speechwriter and former communications adviser for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, who is vice president of Summer Strategies, a public affairs firm; and Donnetrice Allison, a 1993 University of New Haven alumna and an associate professor of communication studies and African studies at Stockton University in Galloway, N.J. Allison’s work focuses on educating others about how stereotyping disrupts the process in which people are able to appreciate cultural and gender differences.

A series of workshops will be presented at the conference, including:

● Building your Personal Brand

● Finding Your Voice, Making It Matter

● The Power of Storytelling

● Do You Have the DNA of an Entrepreneur?

● Social Media

● Managing Conflict & Confrontation.

Keynote speaker Maria Hinojosa’s Sunday evening program on NPR has won four Emmys, the 2012 John Chancellor Award for Excellence in Journalism, the Robert F. Kennedy Award for Reporting on the Disadvantaged, and the Studs Terkel Community Media Award. She also won the Edward R. Murrow Award from the Overseas Press Club for best documentary for her groundbreaking story “Child Brides: Stolen Lives.”

In addition to her broadcast work, Hinojosa has been a weekly syndicated columnist for King Features/Hearst and is the author of two books: “Raising Raul: Adventures Raising Myself and My Son,” a memoir about motherhood; and “Crews: Gang Members Talk with Maria Hinojosa,” an in-depth collection of interviews with gang members in New York City.

Brehm, the vice president of global government relations and public policy for consumer products giant Proctor & Gamble, formed the company’s global government relations function for in 2005. She is responsible for public policy and legislative advocacy to protect and grow P&G’s business.

Registration information and materials can be found online here.