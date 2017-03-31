Waterbury man pleads guilty to illegal use of food stamps

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Waterbury man has plead guilty in federal court to unlawful use of food stamp benefits and conspiracy to commit food stamp fraud.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Connecticut says 64 year old Tallat Mahmood while working at WB Trade Fair Grocery on Willow Street between November 2014 and June 2016, along with others, allowed customers to redeem their food stamp benefits for cash and other ineligible items. According to court documents citing the stock of eligible food items and the number of registers it’s estimated that the store could lawfully redeem at most $120,000 to $240,000 per year in food stamp benefits. However during that 18 month time period the store redeemed approximately $3.2 million.

Mahmood, if convicted, faces a maximum 10 years in prison and a fine up to twice the gross loss from the offense, and restitution.