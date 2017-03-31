West Indian manatees go from ‘endangered’ to ‘threatened”

By Published:

(AP) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says the West Indian manatee is now considered “threatened,” not “endangered,” but it also says the gentle giant could be in danger of extinction in the future without continued protections.

The agency said in a news release Thursday that challenges remain to ensuring the species’ long-term future, even though the manatee population has increased over the years. The new status won’t diminish existing federal protections and the manatee will continue to be protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

There’s an estimated population of 6,620 manatees in Florida. That species of manatee is found mostly in the southeastern United States.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s