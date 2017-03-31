What’s Brewing: A Cheesy Beyonce

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Uconn, Beyoncé ,Crayola Crayons and more.

Uconn women’s basketball team will be playing in their 10th consecutive final 4 this weekend!

Imagine spending a year in the wilderness, thinking you were going to be one reality show, only to find out it was cancelled.

Take a look at a Beyoncé statue made of cheese.

One mother has designed a coat perfect for your child’s car seat.

Crayola Crayons has retried the color dandelion. They will be announcing their new color via Facebook live later on today.

Are you tired of your food going missing from the fridge at work? Well ADT has something new that will help you catch the culprit.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s