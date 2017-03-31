Woman pleads guilty in overdose death of 17-year-old girl

17-year-old Griswold victim.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman has pleaded guilty to her role in the overdose death of a 17-year-old girl in a motel room.

The U.S Attorney’s office says 43-year-old Adele Bouthillier, of Groton, pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor and heroin distribution charges in connection with the teen’s death.

Police say the girl was found unresponsive of a suspected heroin overdose at a Groton motel on May 29. She was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

6 1 groton mug Woman pleads guilty in overdose death of 17 year old girl
Ramon Gomez (Photo provided by Groton police)

Authorities say Ramon Gomez had brought the victim to the motel to prostitute her. They say Bouthillier gave the victim heroin that had been purchased from Gomez.

Gomez pleaded guilty in November and awaits sentencing.

Bouthillier is scheduled to be sentenced June 22.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

