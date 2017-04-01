8 Spring cleaning areas you’ve forgotten!

I got bit by the bug this weekend myself. It’s spring, summer will be soon, so let’s get to cleaning. So I started by working on the garage…which barely got done thanks to lots of distractions. It got me thinking, we know to clean the garage, around the window sill, but where are we forgetting? Here is a list (feel free to comment with more):

Ceiling fan: You probably haven’t used that fan for at least 6 months right? Imagine the dust that collects on your dresser after just a few days…well take that and multiply it by at least 10. That thick layer of dust will become balls of dirt all over your house if you don’t clean it. Best way to take care of that is with a wet rag, but you can by a duster just for ceiling fans that will do the trick! Garbage pail: Your trash bin is something you fill up every week with stuff that you don’t want to even touch. Then you place it in your garage or outside and let it fester with bacteria. This (not surprisingly) can be one of the dirtiest places in your whole house. Use some water and bleach to scrub it down and hose it out regularly. Also using a disinfectant spray will help too! Cleaning supplies: It sounds so weird to talk about cleaning the things you use to clean, but how often do you clean your sponges? Spray bottles? Mop? Broom?! The madness! Truthfully, those things get dirty too, so hose the broom down or comb the bristles with an old brush, spray down the spray bottles (I know you’re thinking “how can I spray down my spray cleaner”), and soak your sponge in water and throw it in the microwave for a few minutes to clean that too! Switches and door knobs: To be honest, I haven’t touched them since I painted my house when I bought it a few years ago. We touch the door know hundreds of times each month and rarely clean them. And when was the last time you cleaned the light switch?! Just make sure to spray some disinfectant on a paper towel and then wipe it down often! Under appliances: Sometimes I truly think that the area under the fridge is an extra dustpan. Just sweep the dirt under there, nobody will see it! Not only can it harbor bacteria and germs, it can also become a fire hazard. Use something like a swiffer or other moist mop to get under the fridge and oven! Washing machine: Sounds weird again that we’re suppose to clean something that’s used to clean something. Just the thought of it makes my head hurt, but it’s true! Use vinegar and baking soda, run it on the hottest cycle you can, and watch the next load come out cleaner than ever. You can also keep it clean longer my keeping the door open between washes so moisture doesn’t get trapped. Throw pillows: You’re probably verbally saying “oh yeahhhh…oops” but just like anything else you put your head on, hands on, and other body parts on, they get dirty. Sure they may not look dirty but they are. Check the tag to see if they can be thrown in the wash or if you have to have them dry cleaned. Kitchen shelves: It’s easy to assume that since only clean dishes get put into your cabinet, they must always be clean. Truthfully, how many years has it been since you’ve cleaned them? For me it’s about 2! Dust mites, they don’t sound fun and they’re not! They can get you sick so make sure you clean those shelves with water and a bit of soap!

Keep in mind, while it might seem pointless to clean most of these things, you’ll likely find it much easier to breath if you suffer from asthma when you clean your house the right way! Happy Spring!