April Fools! Debunking Health Myths

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Today is April 1st and that means its April Fools Day; Founder of PrettyWellness.com, Caryn Sullivan, stopped by our studio to talk about wellness myths to make sure you don’t get fooled.

We looked at four topics that might just trick you.

1. Clean Eating: All organic food is healthy — FALSE

Many companies are promoting organic products as healthy. YES, it’s better to have products with more natural ingredients, but packaged goods aren’t necessarily healthy.

2. Personal Products: All sunscreens are safe. — FALSE

There are many chemicals in sunscreens especially sprays and some lotions that are toxic (including active ingredients with oxybenzone and others.) Look for products with zinc oxide and/or titanium dioxide. There are many chemicals in sunscreens; some are much healthier than others. This is also true with cosmetics/fragrances and many personal products.

3. Fitness: You have to workout everyday to be healthy — TRUE

Research is showing that lite to moderate exercise daily is a huge component for disease prevention and healing. Although working out doesn’t have to mean hours at the gym, studies support walking 30-60 min a day as beneficial. “Sitting is the new smoking.”

4. Mindfulness: In order for yoga or meditation to work you have to be able to shut your mind/thoughts. — FALSE

Yoga and mindfulness practices are about being present and not judging yourself.