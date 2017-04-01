Binge drinking becomes popular among Baby Boomers

(WTNH) — Binge drinking is up among older Americans.

The new study published in the Journal of Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Research shows that men and women over the age of 60 say they have consumed five or more alcoholic beverages in a single day in the past year.

In the past 20 years, researchers say there has been a steady increase in older Americans who drink.

One doctor calls it a public health issue because doctors say as people age, their body has to work harder to process the alcohol. That process weakens the body and makes it more difficult to control diseases. It also makes it more difficult to get a good night’s rest.