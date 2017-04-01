Cold temperatures and rain made slick spots on roads

(WTNH) — The farther north you went, the worse the roads were on Saturday morning.

Slick spots across the state were tricky for drivers.

While spring showers have rained out opening day for Little League baseball across the state, leaving puddles and mud on the infields, for drivers it was a different story. The speed limit dropped to 45 miles per hour as hydroplaning was the concern. Water was pooling on the highway faster than the drains could clear it.

Vinnett Smith of Waterbury was concerned about driving with all of the water on the roads.

“It worries me about the puddles on the highway, especially hydroplaning in this little car, but hopefully I will be out of it before it gets bad,” Smith said.

For the city of Waterbury, known as the Brass City or the City of Hills, the temperature made it difficult to get up and down hills because it was coated in ice.

“it is pretty nasty out here, especially with the rain and the hills in this town. I’m sure it’s going to get terrible when the ice really hits. I’m going to be staying in,” Smith said.

Not everyone chose to stay in. There were a couple kids riding their bikes, splashing in the puddles, just thankful it’s not snow on the ground.