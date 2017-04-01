Fire damages Milford Police vehicle

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Milford Police vehicle is damaged after a fire on Friday night.

Officers say at approximately 10:45 p.m., firefighters responded to reports of a vehicle fire inside of a garage at the Milford Police Department’s headquarters. Once they were on the scene, they quickly extinguished the blaze which was confined to the department-owned vehicle.

Fire crews ventilated the garage area in order to remove a moderate amount of smoke that was generated from the fire. According to officials, the building did not have any structural damage from the fire.

No injuries were reported from the fire. The cause of the fire is still unknown, but Milford Fire Marshal’s Division is investigating the incident.