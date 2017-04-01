Groups, lawmakers to announce plans for pro-immigrant rally

By Published:
- FILE - Connecticut State Capitol in Hartford (WTNH / Mark Davis)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Immigrant rights, business and labor groups will announce plans for a rally in Connecticut calling for an end to President Donald Trump’s deportation strategy.

Organizers say they hope thousands of people will turn out for the “Here to Stay” rally, which will be held sometime near the end of April. A specific date and location has not yet been announced.

It’s part of a national effort to express concern over the Trump administration’s policies. Organizers are billing it as the largest mobilization of immigrants and supporters since the election.

Activists and state legislators are expected to announce details of the rally and related events on Monday. The American Civil Liberties Union of Connecticut, the Connecticut Immigrant Rights Alliance and various labor unions are among the groups involved with the planning.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s