Happy National Grilled Cheese Day!

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Happy National Grilled Cheese Day! This morning The Whey Station stopped by to cook up a unique recipe for the classic sandwich.

The Whey Station is a mobile food truck serving a creative menu of gourmet grilled cheese. They pride themselves on making as much as possible from scratch, and using only quality ingredients with as much local products as well.

The Whey Station is comprised of a husband and wife team. Jillian has a culinary degree from Johnson and Wales University as well as 12 years of restaurant and specialty food experience with a focus on gourmet cheese. Josh attended Johnson and Wales Culinary Program and has 9 years experience in restaurants and specialty foods. Together they have combined their passion for gourmet cheese and home-style cooking to create The Whey Station.

For more information about the food truck go to TheWheyStation.com

