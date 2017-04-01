Heavy police presence spotted in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There’s was heavy police presence around a home in the Newhallville section of New Haven early Saturday morning.

Officers blocked off parts of Shelton Street and Thompson Street.

Police had a home surrounded.

Neighbors reported the use of tear gas.

Where the police were is blocks away from where police say 36-year-old Jermaine Scott was spotted earlier this week.

According to officers, Scott used to live in New Haven and has a violent criminal history. He is considered armed and dangerous.

On Wednesday morning, officials say he opened fire in the family’s New Britain home hitting a mother and her two kids. All three victims are expected to survive.